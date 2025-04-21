Utility Work to Close Traffic Lanes on Veterans Drive

Utility Work to Close Traffic Lanes on Veterans Drive

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers should expect some lane closures on a busy east/west corridor in St. Cloud.

Crews will be performing some utility work along Veterans Drive in St. Cloud starting Tuesday.

The work will close the inner two lanes of Veterans Drive between 25th Avenue North and 29th Avenue North through mid-May.

A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction, but access to intersections along that span may be limited at times. There may also be times where the lane closures shift to the outer lanes as the work progresses.

