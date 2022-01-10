If you love beef sticks, you may want to check your most recent purchases.

The USDA is releasing a recall on Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks with the sell-by dates of November 15th through November 17th, 2022 on its labels. The product was sold in 2-pound clear plastic packages.

HIGH RISK RECALL

The risk is considered a Class 1 High Risk, which is considered a health hazard because the misbranding and lack of allergen information could cause serious health consequences or even death to people with allergens.

LOOK FOR ESTABLISHMENT NUMBER

You can look for the establishment number 1633B on the package, located below the sell date. Unfortunately, the items were shipped nationwide to retailers all across the country.

Abbyland Foods Inc, located in Wisconsin, recalled approximately 15,000 pounds of beef sticks because of misbranded packages, and also because they did not list allergens on the packages. The biggest problem is because the beef sticks contain milk, and they did not mention this on the label.

CONSUMER REPORTS

So far, there have not been any reports of allergic reactions because of the errors. The company didn't realize what had happened until they started receiving consumer complaints that cheese was found in the product.

RETURN TO RETAIL STORES FOR REFUNDS

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is asking consumers to check their refrigerators, freezers, and pantries for the items, and encouraging people to throw them away without consumption. If you want a refund, they are asking that you return the products to the store from which they were purchased.

