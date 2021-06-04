US Marshals: 1 Man Dead During Arrest Attempt in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says one man died when authorities who were part of a task force fired their weapons after he displayed a handgun in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

The U.S. Marshals Services says the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals said preliminary information indicates task force members were attempting to arrest a man wanted on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm when he produced a firearm.

Taskforce members fired and attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

The statement did not confirm which agencies were part of the task force. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was not involved.

Get our free mobile app