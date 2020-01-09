US Army: Soldier, 19, Found Dead at South Carolina Base

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) --U.S. Army officials in South Carolina confirm a 19-year-old soldier from Minnesota has been found dead at Fort Jackson.

A base spokesperson says the Army National Guard soldier was found unresponsive at a field location Wednesday morning.

The soldier's unit took life saving measures while contacting emergency medical services but he couldn't be saved. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Minnesota National Guard identifies the soldier as Pvt. Connor J. McGurran, a native of Owatonna, Minnesota, who enlisted in the Guard in September.

An investigation into the cause of death is being conducted.