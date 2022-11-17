Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months.

The Climate Prediction Center has updated its Winter Outlook.

They say there's only a minor change to the Winter Outlook with Thursday's update - a slight trend toward above-normal precipitation from December through February.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

Climate data from St. Cloud State University says the average high temperature in St. Cloud at the beginning of December is 31 degrees. The average high by the end of the month is 22 degrees.

We average 10.5 inches of snow in St. Cloud in the month of December. Last year we had 15.6 inches of snow in December.

Get our free mobile app

For the more immediate forecast, the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says much cooler temperatures are expected this upcoming weekend before we move closer towards normal by the middle of next week.

The normal high for right now is in the upper 30s, but we have been below normal every day for a week now.

Through Thursday we've had 4.3 inches of snow in St. Cloud so far this season, we is pretty close to normal.