UPDATE: Waite Park Assault Suspect Turns Himself In

(Photo: Waite Park Police)

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police say the suspect who assaulted an employee at a gas station over the weekend has turned himself in.

Police say as of Tuesday the suspect is cooperating with investigators.

According to police the suspect was leaving the Speedway gas station Saturday night, when he got into a verbal argument with an employee and threw a full can of Red Bull at the employee, hitting him in the face.

A name has not been released. Police say the case will be turned over to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

