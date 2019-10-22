Update: Suspect In Use of Force Incident Has Died

BROWERVILLE -- The man who allegedly shot himself in the head during a confrontation with police has now died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the man has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Ostrowski of Browerville.

The incident happened last Tuesday night in Morrison County. The officers involved discharged beanbag rounds or chemical munitions during the incident. At about 5:00 p.m. in Todd County, a sheriff's office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Browerville. The driver didn't stop and the chase went into Morrison County. The driver shot at the pursuing deputies, with the vehicle eventually leaving the road on Highway 10. As officers approached the vehicle they found the driver with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

None of the officers were wearing body cameras.

The BCA is continuing to investigate the use of force.