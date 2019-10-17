BCA Investigating Use of Force in High Speed Chase Near Cushing

CUSHING -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the use of force by officers after a high-speed chase in Todd and Morrison Counties Tuesday night.

During the chase, officers say the driver fired gunshots at them and continued along Highway 10 reaching speeds of 105-miles-an-hour. The driver ultimately lost control, left the roadway and crashed into a tree near Cushing.

When the driver refused commands to exit the vehicle, a beanbag round was fired into the back window and then a chemical round was sent into the vehicle.

Officers discovered the man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The driver was brought to the hospital in Little Falls and then airlifted to a Twin Cities Hospital. The driver's condition is currently unknown.

There were no body cameras on any of the officers, but BCA officials are reviewing squad cameras for more information.

The BCA says a handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

The investigation involves a Little Falls police officer and a Morrison County Sheriff's deputy. The BCA will provide its findings to the Morrison County Attorney's Office without recommendation for review.

