Sauk Rapids Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A high-speed chase in St. Cloud early Wednesday morning has led to a handful of felony charges against a Sauk Rapids man.

Police were on patrol around 1:30 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot when they spotted a car matching the description of a car reported stolen in Sauk Rapids. When the driver, 31-year-old Shawn Iees , spotted the officers pull up behind him, records show Iees took off at a high rate of speed, turned on to 37th Avenue North, then on to Division Street and ran a red light to head south on Highway 15.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, Iees then headed south along Highway 15 in the northbound lane for about a quarter of a mile before entering the median and crossing over to the southbound lanes. The car reached speeds of more than 100 miles-per-hour before exiting at 33rd Street South and Granite View Road.

Records show Iees stopped on Granite View Road to avoid a maneuver by police to spin him out. The car ultimately got stuck in the wet grass.

Police say Iees ignored commands and tried to escape through the passenger door. Despite being tased, Iees continued to refuse cooperation and several officers were needed to subdue him.

After his arrest, police searched the car and found more than 13 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Iees is charged with 3rd-degree drug possession, car theft, and fleeing police.

Iees has a lengthy criminal history in Stearns County including drugs, assault, and weapons.