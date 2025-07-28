Update: Suspect in Deadly St. Cloud Crash Dies

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police say the suspect involved in a deadly crash earlier this month has also died.

In a news release Monday, police say 26-year-old Christopher Cortez Johnson-Caine of Sauk Rapids died on July 16th.

They say the investigation revealed his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .309. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is .08.

Two other people died in the crash, 59-year-old Suleiman Mohamed Abdi of St. Cloud and 45-year-old Craig Hennen of St. Cloud.

Read More: UPDATE: St. Cloud Police Release Names in Fatal Crash Wednesday |

The incident unfolded just before midnight on July 2nd when an officer spotted a pickup speeding northbound on 9th Avenue North. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and when they approached the pickup, the driver threw an object out of the window and sped off. The officer lost sight of the pickup and returned to the traffic stop scene to retrieve the item that was thrown out of the window. The officer found that it was a handgun that had been discarded. At the same time, dispatch notified officers of a crash in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue North. When they arrived on the scene, officers determined that one of the vehicles involved was the pickup truck involved in the traffic stop. The initial investigation determined the truck was traveling north on 10th Avenue at a high rate of speed while a car was going west on 13th Street North. The truck broadsided the car, killing the two occupants.