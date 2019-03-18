UPDATE: St. Cloud Wells Fargo Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- Police have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a St. Cloud bank robbery last month.

St. Cloud Police Lieutenant Lori Ellering says the suspected has been identified as 28-year-old Khalid Mohamud from the state of Utah. Ellering say Mohamud has family connections to the St. Cloud area.

Police say Mohamud was arrested at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport on March 6th, based on a Utah Department of Corrections warrant for unrelated charges.

He was being held in the Hennepin County Jail pending extradition back to Utah.

Ellering says last Wednesday, a Stearns County warrant was issued for 2nd degree aggravated robbery for the Wells Fargo Bank at 33rd Avenue South on February 22nd. Mohamud was transferred to the Stearns County Jail Sunday.

The St. Cloud Police Department would like to thank everyone who provided tips to help identify Mohamud.