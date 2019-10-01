UPDATE: Police Release More Information on Tech High School Fight

ST. CLOUD -- We have more information regarding a fight that broke out at Tech High School last week.

St. Cloud Police say the fight started between two 16-year-old boys of the same race, who had an issue with each other from an incident outside of school grounds.

The fight between the two students started in a hallway, at which time the number of students actively fighting grew and spread to various hallways in the school.

During the fight multiple school staff attempted to break up the fight, but the students ignored them. Three staff members received minor injuries as a result.

Police say during the fight one of the students showed a pocket knife, but never used it to harm anyone.

St. Cloud Police say a total of 19 students were involved in the fight and charges are pending on each student.

District 742 Administration has said none of the students involved will be returning to Tech this year and serious disciplinary action up to and including expulsion will be considered.

Police say this case remains an active investigation and criminal charges could be announced later this week.

