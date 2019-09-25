UPDATE: 16 Students Detained After Fight Breaks Out at Tech

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police says 16 students were detained for being involved in a fight that broke out at St. Cloud Tech High School.

According to St. Cloud Police, numerous students were involved in the fight just before 12:00 p.m. and the St. Cloud Police officer assigned to the school responded.

Due to a large number of students involved, roughly 20 police officers responded to the scene.

The detained students were eventually turned over to their parents with charges pending for their involvement. School administration will not be allowing the students to return to the school pending the results of the investigation.

Several of the students have minor injuries as a result of the fight. Despite rumors that one student may have had a knife, police say there is no indication weapons were involved.

Tech High School was on a temporary lockdown but students resumed regular activities throughout the building around 1:00 p.m.

Additional police will be on site tomorrow working with school administration to ensure there are no further issues.

