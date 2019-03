ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police have released the name of the man who was found dead inside a home last Thursday.

St. Cloud Police Lt Lori Ellering says the man has been identified as 63-year-old Donald Salmela .

Police say they were called to a home in the 800 block of 7th Avenue South just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, where Salmela was found dead inside.

The case remains an active investigation.