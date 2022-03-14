Update: Police Find Body of Missing St. Cloud Woman
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police have found the body of a missing St. Cloud woman.
Just after 11:00 a.m. Sunday a person walking in the area found the body of a woman on the west bank of the Mississippi River in the general area of Sportsman's Island Road.
Officers arrived and confirmed that the woman was dead. Based on the investigation, the body has been identified as that of Annette Brown.
A death investigation is underway to determine the cause and manner of her death. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Based on the information at the scene, there remains no indication that foul play is involved.
Sixty-two-year-old Brown went missing on Thursday afternoon.
