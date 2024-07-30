Update on Apollo, McKinley School Construction Projects

St. Cloud School District 742 has a couple of major building projects going on this summer. Apollo High School is having roof work done, upgrades to their auditorium and bathrooms and a reconfiguration to their parking lot. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON this week. She says the work at Apollo is scheduled to be done before school starts this fall. Putnam explains that they pride themselves on keeping up on their buildings.

The District is also working on an addition to McKinley School which will include 4 classrooms, small group areas and restrooms. This improvement will include a dedicated entrance for their middle level students. This addition has been delayed and will now not be complete until early November according to Putnam. She says they can still occupy the building when school starts this fall but won't have use of the new classrooms until early November.

Preparations are underway for back to school within District 742. Putnam says they have welcome visits planned starting on August 19 where staff goes out to meet with families of kindergarten students and new students. She says this is a big effort but one that is very important to them.

St. Cloud School District 742 is planning open houses on August 28 and September 3 for elementary students, August 27 for North and South Middle Schools and for both Tech and Apollo High Schools.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, it is available below.