UPDATE: Officials Release Name of Man Killed in Head-On Crash

KIMBALL -- Officials have released the name of the Kimball man killed in a rural Stearns County crash.

The State Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 15 in Maine Prairie Township.

A pickup driven by 57-year-old Ricky Freitag of Rice was going north when it hit a patch of ice and collided with a car going south.

The driver of the car was 67-year-old Donald Heid. He died in the crash.

Freitag was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say alcohol may have been involved. Freitag was arrested and booked into Stearns County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation. He was released Friday.

An investigation into the crash is underway. Formal charges may be filed once the investigation is complete.