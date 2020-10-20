Update: Names Released in Fatal Crash Near Royalton

ROYALTON -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a double fatal crash north of Royalton. Troopers say a vehicle was going west on Highway 10 when it crossed the center median and collided with four other vehicles Monday around 7:15 am.

Nineteen-year-old Hunter Burow of Wanamingo was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Twenty-one-year-old Logan Dewitz of Wanamingo was killed. They were not wearing their seatbelts. The State Patrol says it is unknown which one was driving that first vehicle.

Another driver, 65-year-old Alan Majaski of Little Falls, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 61-year-old Marie Majaski of Little Falls, was killed.

A third driver, 73-year-old Jerome Barrett of Nisswa, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth driver, 43-year-old Nova Larson of Baxter, was taken to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

And a fifth driver, from Iowa, was not hurt.