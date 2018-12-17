UPDATE: Names Released in Fatal Avon Buggy Crash

AVON -- An update to a story we brought you Sunday, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office has released the name of two Avon residents killed in a horse-drawn buggy crash.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 11:15 a.m., a horse-drawn buggy was going north along the shoulder on County Road 9 when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck and went into the ditch.

The driver and passenger of the buggy, 72-year-old Robert Keppers and a 66-year-old Mary Keppers both of Avon, died at the scene. The horse was severely injured and also died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Marc Knapp of Avon, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.