Two Killed in Fatal Truck Versus Buggy Crash

AVON-- A man and a woman died in a fatal truck versus buggy accident near Avon on Sunday morning. The incident happened on County Road south of Queens Road shortly before 11:20 a.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a horse-drawn buggy was going north along the shoulder on County Road 9 when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck and went into the ditch.

Responding officers temporarily closed County Road 9 at Queens Road to southbound traffic.

The driver and passenger of the buggy, a 72-year-old male and a 66-year-old female both of Avon, died at the scene. The horse was severely injured and also died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Marc Knapp of Avon, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.