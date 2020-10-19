UPDATE: Names of Men Involved in Fatal Construction Site Accident Released

LITCHFIELD – The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of two men, one killed and the other injured, in a construction site accident last Friday morning near Litchfield.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says 34-year-old Sergio Torres, no town listed, and 20-year-old Juan Ibanez of Litchfield were at the site, located along Hwy. 22 in Harvey Township, when they became trapped under a tipped concrete boom truck. Authorities say the stabilizing platform had given way and the boom fell, hitting both Torres and Ibanez.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene. Ibanez was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with critical injuries. He has since been released.

The accident remains under investigation, and authorities say OSHA has also been notified.