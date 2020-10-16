One Killed, One Hurt in Construction Accident in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD -- One person was killed and another hurt in an industrial accident Friday morning. The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at a construction site in the 31700 block of Highway 22 in Harvey Township near Litchfield.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call about two people trapped under a tipped concrete boom truck.

Authorities later learned that the stabilizing platform for the truck had given way and the boom had dropped, hitting both people as it fell.

The sheriff's office says one person died at the scene, and the other was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with critical injuries. Their names have not been released.

The accident remains under investigation, and authorities say OSHA has also been notified.