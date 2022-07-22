Update: Missing Brainerd Man Found Dead

BRAINERD -- Brainerd police say they have found the body of a man who went missing.

They say 64-year-old John Ciminski has died after he was reported missing by his family on Monday.

Investigators received information that Ciminski at one point had been seen walking on Bluff Avenue in Brainerd. Law enforcement conducted a ground search in the area of Bluff Avenue and the Mississippi River. Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Thursday they found his body in that area.

No foul play is suspected. Brainerd police say an autopsy will be performed at the Ramsey County Medical Examiners' office.

He was last seen walking in North Brainerd on Saturday around 8:00 a.m. with no known destination.

