UPDATE: Little Falls Man’s Body Found Pinned Underneath Vehicle

ROYALTON -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office has released additional information on the death of a Little Falls man Monday.

The sheriff's office says 39-year-old Nicholas Norstad was found pinned underneath a vehicle around 10:20 p.m. Norstad's body was discovered at Rick's Towing & Auto Sales in Royalton.

Royalton Police Chief Lindsay Bruyere tells WJON news that the incident has been ruled an accident. However, it's still an active investigation and they'll be wrapping up interviews within the next day.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation.