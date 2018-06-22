ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police have released more information about a crash Thursday where a car drove into a bank.

The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Fadumo Omar of Waite Park. She was issued a citation for careless driving and released at the scene.

An 18-year-old woman, Hinda Omar of Waite Park, was a passenger in the car and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Wells Fargo bank in the 300 block of 33rd Street North is open, but there is not an operational ATM on the site, due to the damage.

The crash happened at about 12:00 p.m. Thursday.