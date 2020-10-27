UPDATE: Boy Shot Released from Hospital, Case Remains Active

ST. CLOUD -- Police say the 9-year-old boy who was shot at a St. Cloud apartment complex over the weekend has been released from the hospital.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 16th Street Southeast. The boy was helping unload items from a vehicle when he was shot in the leg.

Police says the shot came from an unknown location, but witnesses say they saw a white sedan in the area at the time of the shooting.

Authorities say it's unknown if the vehicle was involved, but would like to speak with anyone who was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crimestoppers.

The case remains active.