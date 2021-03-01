Update: BCA Continues to Invesitgate Officer Involved Shooting

WADENA -- The Minnesota BCA says they are continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night near Wadena.

The names of the two people who died will be released once autopsies have been completed and families have been notified.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot was released from the hospital Sunday. The deputy and the Sebeka police officer who was shot in the vest have not been identified.

The BCA is still determining whether the incident was captured on dash cameras and body cameras.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop shortly before 9:00 p.m. A struggle happened between the deputy and the driver. A second vehicle then came to the scene, followed by an officer from the Sebeka Police Department. The struggle continued and the sheriff’s office says at least one of the drivers began shooting at authorities.

