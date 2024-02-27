Update: Alexandria Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Woman

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Police have arrested a man in the November stabbing death of an Alexandria woman.

They arrested 78-year-old Angel Rua-Torres of Alexandria Monday at his home, the same home where the crime was committed back on November 24th.

A criminal complaint was filed by the Douglas County Attorney's Office charging him with murder.

Fifty-eight-year-old Desiree Frederick's body was found in the home in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue East in Alexandria.

