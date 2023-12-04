Alexandria Police Give Update On Murder Investigation

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The Alexandria Police Department says they still don't have a suspect in a murder investigation.

On November 24th 58-year-old Desiree Frederick of Alexandria was found stabbed to death inside the home she shares with a family member.

The police chief says a number of items of evidence were collected at the scene, but they are still waiting for the BCA lab to process those items.

They have established a timeline for Frederick's whereabouts on the days leading up to her murder and all of the people she came into contact with. Investigators have also gone through hundreds of hours of recorded data.

Police say they have executed a number of search warrants, collected evidence, and are still waiting for more electronic data.

