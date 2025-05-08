Unlock Secrets To Catching Walleye This Fishing Opener

The Minnesota walleye fishing opener is one of the great traditions in Minnesota. The opener this year is Saturday May 10. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the weather is expected to be a little warmer than what he'd like but the temperatures could bring a big crowd. He says the opener is one of the few days he doesn't mind being surrounded by boats. Schmitt says the Minnesota DNR has indicated fishing license sales are up about 10% compared to last year at this time.

Schmitt's strategies to catch walleye on the opener include; start looking in shallow water, sand flats, currents, bays or outlets. He says if that doesn't work he'll move to 10-12 feet of water. Schmitt plans to go with an 8 pound jig and a minnow, possibly a slip bobber and maybe a Lindy rig. He says everything could be in play and supply of live bait should be good at most bait shops.

If catching walleye becomes too challenging, Schmitt encourages people to try fishing for crappies and bluegills. He says you can find them in shallow areas, bays and near docks. Schmitt says the spawn isn't here yet for panfish but it will be soon.

Water temperatures in northern Minnesota are in the upper 50s to low 60s with temps in Central Minnesota in the 60s. Schmitt says those temps are great for fish activity and he explains everything lines up for a great opener.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.