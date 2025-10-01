ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Socktober is underway now through the end of the month. The United Way of Central Minnesota is collecting new socks and underwear of all sizes.

Senior Vice President Jessica Houle says they'll be distributed to area schools for the children who need them when the month is over.

We work closely with many different schools and youth-serving programs within our communities. The number one request we get after children are back to school and they've got their school supplies, the next thing we hear every single year is the need for socks and underwear.

The United Way's service area is all of Stearns and Benton Counties, as well as parts of Sherburne and Wright Counties.

They have drop-off locations at the United Way office, Affinity Plus, and Scheels. On October 31st, Scheels will have a final push at their Ice Fest.

Houle says they've also made it easy for businesses, churches, and other organizations to participate.

We have a flyer you can find on our website. A lot of companies will print out that flyer, put it on a collection box for the month of October, and employees can make a donation.

The flyer also had a QR code for anyone who wants to make a monetary donation.

Houle says they've been doing the Socktober driver for about four years now, and they typically gather about 1,000 pairs of socks and underwear.