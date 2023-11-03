Medical Examiner Trying to Identify Female Body

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is trying to identify a female body that was found in Minneapolis. They say she possibly went by the name "Amanda" and she could possibly be from St. Cloud.

She is approximately 15 to 25 years old, white, about 5'8", and weighed 116 pounds. She has several tattoos including one star on her left thigh, two stars on the left upper chest, and two Xs with a possible smiley face on the left ankle.

She was wearing checkered pajama pants, a black striped top, and a purple bra.

Get our free mobile app

Her body was found on Tuesday on Fremont Avenue North in Minneapolis.

READ RELATED ARTICLES