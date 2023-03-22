Underage Minnesotan Facing a Fourth DWI Charge in Just 3 Years

Ok. I'm not an idiot. I know that underage people drink. It's been going on since forever. This isn't anything new.

What is new is when you are underage and you are facing not one, not two, not THREE, but your FOURTH DWI CHARGE. There is obviously something else going on in this person's life other than just some underage drinking.

The other thing is how happy she looks in her mug shot. If I was facing a 4th DWI charge, I certainly wouldn't be looking quite that happy. I'm under the impression that she doesn't think this is as big of a deal as it actually is.

The first three charges, and now this 4th one that she is facing all have happened within 3 years.

Not surprisingly, she is also facing charges of driving after cancellation of her license.

The question I have is this, what else is happening where she doesn't think any of these charges are all that serious? She obviously doesn't, since she continues to ignore the consequences of her actions. My personal opinion is that she needs some sort of treatment program at this point. If she ever wants to be able to drive again legally, she is going to have to complete some sort of program(s). Driving and sobriety.