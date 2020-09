Unarmed Man Alone in Apartment Shot by Duluth Police Officer

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ A Duluth police officer shot an unarmed man alone in his apartment on Saturday while responding to a domestic dispute call.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday that the officer shot through the apartment door and hit the 23-year-old man in the shoulder.

A preliminary investigation revealed that officers reported hearing two gunshots come from inside the apartment but no guns or other individuals were found.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his wound. The officer, 5-year veteran Tyler Leibfried, has been placed on administrative leave.