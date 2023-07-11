5 Minnesota Breweries Win Medals At U.S. Open Beer Championships

OXFORD, OHIO (WJON News) -- Five Minnesota breweries are coming home with medals from the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championships held in Oxford, Ohio.

Breweries sent more than 9,000 beers representing over 160 different styles.

Toppling Goliath Brewing of Decorah, Iowa was awarded the 2023 National Champion by winning four gold medals.

Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud

won a gold medal for its Drop Forge beer in the Cream Stout category.

Spilled Grain in Annandale

won a gold medal for its Bearded Man beer in the Old Ale/Strong Ale category

won a gold medal for its Oktoberfest beer

won a silver medal for their root beer for kids



Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake

won a gold medal for the Dortmunder Export

won a silver medal in the Barrel Aged Sour Beer category

won a silver medal in the Wood/Barrel Aged Scotch Ale

won a bronze medal in the Triple IPA category

won a bronze medal for their Barrel Aged Strong Stout/Porter Extreme

Lift Bridge Brewing based in Stillwater

won a gold medal in the American Beer/Fruit beer category

won a gold medal for their root beer for adults.

won a silver medal in the Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale category

won a bronze medal for their American Berry/Fruit beer

Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley

won a gold medal for its Baltic Porter

won a bronze medal in the bock category

