U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Names New St. Cloud Director

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed a new Medical Center Director for the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

The VA has named Cheryl Thieschafer as the new Medical Center Director. She has been the Associate Director of the St. Cloud Health Care System since April 2012 where she was responsible for the financial and administrative operations at the St. Cloud VA.

Thieschafer has also served as an analyst, facility planner, and Staff Assistant to the Health Care System Director.

Thieschafer served in the U.S. Army for 13 years and has a Bachelor of Science degree from North Dakota State University and a Master of Health Administration from Baylor University.

