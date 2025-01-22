U. S. Border Patrol Agent Killed In Vermont Is From Minnesota

Coventry, VT (WJON News) -- Authorities have identified the border patrol agent who was shot and killed in Vermont as David Maland, a native of Blue Earth, Minnesota.

Maland was on duty during a traffic stop near the Canadian border in Coventry when he was fatally shot on Monday.

The incident resulted in the death of a German national during an exchange of gunfire.

Additionally, a third individual was wounded and taken to the hospital.