U. S. Border Patrol Agent Killed In Vermont Is From Minnesota
Coventry, VT (WJON News) -- Authorities have identified the border patrol agent who was shot and killed in Vermont as David Maland, a native of Blue Earth, Minnesota.
Maland was on duty during a traffic stop near the Canadian border in Coventry when he was fatally shot on Monday.
The incident resulted in the death of a German national during an exchange of gunfire.
Additionally, a third individual was wounded and taken to the hospital.