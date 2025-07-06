In late May, Tabletop Tycoon acquired the rights for "Bloodrage," "Rising Sun," "Ankh: Gods of Egypt," "Arcadia Quest," and "Starcadia Quest" from CMON games. Now the company is making news again. Tabletop Tycoon announced they are rebranding as Tycoon Games. The company says the name change is to better represent its expanding portfolio and commitment to creating memorable gaming experiences. Tycoon Games says the new name will also help people more easily categorize them as part of the gaming community.

Tycoon Games continued making news this week with the announcement of "Bloodrage: Valhalla." "Bloodrage: Valhalla" is a stand-alone sequel to the fan favorite and critically acclaimed "Bloodrage" by Eric Lang that the company acquired from CMON on May 28th. Table Talk, WJON's bi-weekly show on board gaming, discussed all the Tycoon Game News on Saturday's show.

Gaming expert William Pankratz of Game By James joined me to discuss the news of "Bloodrage: Valhalla," and more. The other big news item we spoke about was the announcement by Renegade Game Studios that people could pre-order a new run for "Pitchcar." "Pitchcar" is a fun dexterity game where you flick a disc (racecar) through a customizable track.

What New Games Hit Stores This Past Week?

William then updated us on new games that hit stores over the last week, like "Wroth," by Chip Theory Games out of Plymouth, "Dead Cells," based on the video game, "MicroMacro Kids," and "Jungo!" He says he was especially excited for "Jungo!":

"It looks really cool, I've been interested to try this for some time, and we just got it in, it came to the states."

Did You Talk About Any New Crowdfunding Projects?

William and I then talked about some crowdfunding projects. He told us about two projects on Kickstarter by local (Twin Cities) designers, "Witches' Quarrel" and "Unlikely Minds." "Witches' Quarrel" is a two-player legacy deckbuilder that will have lots of replayability once you are done with the legacy portion. "Unlikely Minds" is a party-style social deduction game for 2 - 10 players. William says it is a unique take on social deduction:

"The idea of the game is that everybody is a psychic, so it has kind of a weird, goofy psychic aesthetic to it, cartoony, I should say, but the gameplay itself seems pretty easy to jump into. There's two types of characters, you're either the psychic or the swindler, and each turn a topic is presented, and then everybody is writing down three answers on that topic on their answer sheet."

We both thought the art on "Unlikely Minds" looks fantastic as well.

What's In Store for Future Shows of Table Talk?

The show ended with us giving a preview of our next three shows. On July 26th, William will join us live from Las Vegas from the Star Wars Unlimited Tournament, and we will go over the games we are most looking forward to coming out at GenCon at the end of the month. On August 9th, Camilla Cleghorn from the DiceTower will join us to talk about a day in her life at the DiceTower and how she got involved there. Then on August 23rd, James Hudson with Druid City Games will join the show to talk about their upcoming campaign for "Wonderland's War: Duel" and the new characters for the original "Wonderland's War." You can catch Table Talk on Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. on WJON opposite the Woods Garden Show.

