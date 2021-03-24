Two Women Killed in Carlton County Crash

CLEAR CREEK (AP) -- The State Patrol says two women have died in a crash in northeastern Minnesota.

The patrol says the two died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Highway 23 in Carlton County.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Angela Severson, of Pierre, South Dakota, and 36-year-old Jennifer Bokusky, of Apple Valley.

Authorities say the women were northbound on Highway 23 near County Road 8 around 6:15 p.m. when their SUV veered onto the shoulder.

The driver, Severson, overcorrected, went into the ditch, rolled and struck a tree.

