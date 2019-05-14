Two Women Hurt in Todd County Crash

HEWITT -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash up in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday on southbound Highway 71 north of Hewitt.

Troopers say a car driven by 22-year-old Dezarae Weekley of Bertha rear-ended a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nicole White of Hewitt.

Both drivers were taken to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena with non-life threatening injuries.

A six-year-old passenger in Weekley's vehicle was not hurt.