Two Women Hurt in Sherburne County Crash Thursday

LIVONIA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a near Elk River Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and 239th Avenue in Livonia Township.

The patrol says 71-year-old Joni McNutt of Elk River was eastbound on 239th Avenue while 34-year-old Nicole Mickelson-Lasser of Princeton was southbound on Highway 169. Troopers say the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Both McNutt and Mickelson-Lasser were taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

