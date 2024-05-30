Two Women Hurt in Sherburne County Crash Thursday
LIVONIA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a near Elk River Thursday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and 239th Avenue in Livonia Township.
The patrol says 71-year-old Joni McNutt of Elk River was eastbound on 239th Avenue while 34-year-old Nicole Mickelson-Lasser of Princeton was southbound on Highway 169. Troopers say the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
Both McNutt and Mickelson-Lasser were taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOOK: Iconic TV Shows With Only One Cast Member Surviving
From Diff'rent Strokes to Gilligan's Island, several of the most iconic TV shows in history now have only one surviving main cast member. Keep scrolling to see who remains from these beloved programs.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Guess the Iconic TV Show Locations
Test your TV home knowledge! We've found iconic homes from the '60s to today. Can you guess which shows they're from?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen
From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz