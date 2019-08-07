Two Women Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 in Randall

RANDALL -- Two women were taken to the hospital after a crash up in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 at County Road 14 in Randall.

A car driven by 61-year-old Juanita Harper of Upsala was going east on the county road when it collided with a car going south on the highway driven by 32-year-old Stacy Thompson of Golden Valley.

Both Harper and Thompson were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.