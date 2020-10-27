Two Waite Park Men Killed in Crash Near Windom

WINDOM -- Two Waite Park men were killed in a crash when they were hit by a semi in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 62 about 10 miles west of Windom in Cottonwood County.

A car driven by 30-year-old Hussein Noor of Waite Park was going south on County Road 5 when it was struck by a semi going east on Highway 62.

Noor and his passenger, 25-year-old Abdiqadar Abdi of Waite Park, both died in the crash.

The semi driver, 25-year-old Logan Like of Slayton, was not hurt.