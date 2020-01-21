Two Vehicle Crash Near Royalton Sends St. Stephen Man to Hospital

ROYALTON -- A St. Stephen man was taken to the hospital after a crash near Royalton Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and 210th Avenue in Bellevue Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 84-year-old William Vouk was heading north on 210th Avenue, when he failed to yield and was hit by another vehicle in the intersection.

Vouk was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 34-year-old Nichole Bueckers of Royalton, was not hurt.

