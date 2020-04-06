Two vehicle Crash in Todd County

LONG PRAIRIE -- There was a two-vehicle crash near Long Prairie in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 27 in Little Sauk Township.

A car driven by 45-year-old Benjamin Coupe of Bemidji was going north on County Road 11 when troopers say he ran a stop sign and t-boned another vehicle. Coupe was taken to CentraCare Health in Long Prairie with non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says alcohol was involved.

The driver of the second vehicle, 65-year-old Nancy Henke of Detroit Lakes, had non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.