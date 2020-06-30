Two Teenagers Hurt in Rollover Near Staples

STAPLES -- Two teenagers were hurt in a rollover in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before midnight Monday night on westbound Highway 210 near Staples.

Troopers say 16-year-old Maria Freese of Duluth was driving when her car entered the north ditch at an approach and rolled.

Freese and her passenger, 14-year-old Scarlet Freese of Duluth, were both treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.