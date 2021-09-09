Two Taken to Hospital Following Crash Involving a Tractor

PIERZ -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle accident involving a tractor.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 153rd Street and 305th Avenue, roughly four miles east of Pierz.

Get our free mobile app

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Jason Boser, of Pierz, was heading west on 153rd Street, when he drove over a hill and struck the back of the tractor.

Boser was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The driver of the tractor, 31-year-old Jordon Przybilla of Pierz, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital by a private party also with unknown injuries.