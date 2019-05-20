Two Taken to Hospital After Head On Crash

EDEN VALLEY -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash this weekend.

The incident happened just before 9:30 Saturday morning at the intersection of County Raod 43 and 185th Street in Eden Lake Township.

Authorities say 57-year-old Darlene Strommer , of Litchfield, was heading north on County Road 43 when she crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle heading south. The crash sent both vehicles into the ditch.

The driver of the second vehicle, 55-year-old Janell Watkins of Paynesville, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with minor injuries.

Strommer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

It's believed rain was a factor in the crash.