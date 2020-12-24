Two Semis Involved in Crash on I-94 in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE -- One semi driver was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near Albertville. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident involved a pair of semis with one semi going into the median, crashing through the concrete barrier, and entering the westbound lanes. The second semi then crashed into the first semi.

Fifty-nine-year-old Stephen Eiffler of St. Paul was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Forty-one-year-old Jason Ranta of Sauk Centre was not hurt.

Interstate 94 was closed in both directions in that area for several hours as crews worked to clear that scene along with several other crashed and stalled vehicles.