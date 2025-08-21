Invasive Algae Spotted in Minnesota Lakes During Volunteer Event
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A recent event to search for invasive aquatic species has turned up the invasive algae starry stonewort in four Minnesota lakes.
The Starry Trek earlier this month uncovered starry stonewort in Two Rivers Lake near Holdingford, Garfield Lake near Laporte in Hubbard County, Gull Lake near Tenstrike in Beltrami County, and Three Island Lake near Turtle River in Beltrami County.
The Starry Trek is an annual statewide volunteer event coordinated by the University of Minnesota's Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center.
At Two Rivers Lake, DNR invasive species specialists conducted a survey after starry stonewort was reported near the public access. The survey found the invasive algae to be approximately 1 1/2 acres in size and near the shoreline.
The Starry Trek event is held in late summer when the star-shaped white bulb-like structures on the plant become visible.
Since it was first found in Minnesota in 2015, starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 35 waterbodies.
It has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but it can be treated to reduce the growth and spread.
The DNR is reminding everyone to clean and drain all watercraft when removing them from the water.
St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]
Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens
Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes
Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt